5307 Timber Park Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:03 AM

5307 Timber Park Drive

5307 Timber Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Timber Park Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The backyard oasis you've been dreaming about is finally here! Located in the heart of Flower Mound, this phenomenal single story-updated home rocks the most remarkable saltwater pool with a tanning ledge & water feature. Inside and out, this home welcomes you with southern charm, from the giant Magnolia trees surrounding the home to the plantation shutters in every window. Highlights include a large Master Suite with His & Her Closets, an Updated Master Bath with a Frameless Shower, a Large Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, a Double Oven, and an abundant amount of Cabinets & Counter Space. Lease yearly, up to 3 years max, with a Right to Purchase Program through Home Partners of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Timber Park Drive have any available units?
5307 Timber Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Timber Park Drive have?
Some of 5307 Timber Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Timber Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Timber Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Timber Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Timber Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5307 Timber Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Timber Park Drive offers parking.
Does 5307 Timber Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Timber Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Timber Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5307 Timber Park Drive has a pool.
Does 5307 Timber Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 5307 Timber Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Timber Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 Timber Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

