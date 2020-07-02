5307 Timber Park Drive

Amenities

The backyard oasis you've been dreaming about is finally here! Located in the heart of Flower Mound, this phenomenal single story-updated home rocks the most remarkable saltwater pool with a tanning ledge & water feature. Inside and out, this home welcomes you with southern charm, from the giant Magnolia trees surrounding the home to the plantation shutters in every window. Highlights include a large Master Suite with His & Her Closets, an Updated Master Bath with a Frameless Shower, a Large Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, a Double Oven, and an abundant amount of Cabinets & Counter Space. Lease yearly, up to 3 years max, with a Right to Purchase Program through Home Partners of America.