5300 Colonial Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Prairie Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner one home story 3 bedroom home with lots of updates await you! Tile wood floored entry continues to large living area. The focal kitchen has gas cooking and a large breakfast area with seated bench. The split master bedroom has large bathroom with updated shower and double vanity. Large backyard affords outdoor entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5300 Colonial Drive have any available units?
5300 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.