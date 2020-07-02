5300 Colonial Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Corner one home story 3 bedroom home with lots of updates await you! Tile wood floored entry continues to large living area. The focal kitchen has gas cooking and a large breakfast area with seated bench. The split master bedroom has large bathroom with updated shower and double vanity. Large backyard affords outdoor entertaining!