All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 5300 Colonial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
5300 Colonial Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5300 Colonial Drive

5300 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

5300 Colonial Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner one home story 3 bedroom home with lots of updates await you! Tile wood floored entry continues to large living area. The focal kitchen has gas cooking and a large breakfast area with seated bench. The split master bedroom has large bathroom with updated shower and double vanity. Large backyard affords outdoor entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Colonial Drive have any available units?
5300 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 5300 Colonial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5300 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 5300 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 5300 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 5300 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary