5232 Prairie Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Super Flower Mound Location, backs to Prairie Creek Park. Nearly 2000 sq ft living space, 3 bed, 2 bath near Marcus high. All modern flooring includes grey wood in living and bedrooms and modern grey tile in kitchen and breakfast areas. Granite countertops and white cabinets in kitchen with 2019 stainless new oven and microwave. Jetted tub and double sinks in master bath. White and grey quartz countertops in bedrooms, laundry and wet bar. Breakfast area and second living space open to kitchen. Landscaping front and back and mature trees. Owner is licensed Realtor. No pets.