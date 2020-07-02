All apartments in Flower Mound
5232 Prairie Creek Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:06 AM

5232 Prairie Creek Drive

5232 Prairie Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5232 Prairie Creek Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super Flower Mound Location, backs to Prairie Creek Park. Nearly 2000 sq ft living space, 3 bed, 2 bath near Marcus high. All modern flooring includes grey wood in living and bedrooms and modern grey tile in kitchen and breakfast areas. Granite countertops and white cabinets in kitchen with 2019 stainless new oven and microwave. Jetted tub and double sinks in master bath. White and grey quartz countertops in bedrooms, laundry and wet bar. Breakfast area and second living space open to kitchen. Landscaping front and back and mature trees. Owner is licensed Realtor. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 Prairie Creek Drive have any available units?
5232 Prairie Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 Prairie Creek Drive have?
Some of 5232 Prairie Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 Prairie Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Prairie Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Prairie Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5232 Prairie Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5232 Prairie Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 5232 Prairie Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5232 Prairie Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 Prairie Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Prairie Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 5232 Prairie Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5232 Prairie Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5232 Prairie Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Prairie Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 Prairie Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

