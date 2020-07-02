All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:28 AM

5204 Timber Creek Road

5204 Timber Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Timber Creek Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-2 one-story home in a desirable Flower Mound neighborhood. This home features vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and faux wood blinds. Ceramic tile throughout for easy cleaning. Back yard has a shed for additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Timber Creek Road have any available units?
5204 Timber Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 Timber Creek Road have?
Some of 5204 Timber Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Timber Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Timber Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Timber Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 5204 Timber Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5204 Timber Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 5204 Timber Creek Road offers parking.
Does 5204 Timber Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Timber Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Timber Creek Road have a pool?
No, 5204 Timber Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Timber Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 5204 Timber Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Timber Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5204 Timber Creek Road has units with dishwashers.

