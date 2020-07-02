5204 Timber Creek Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Prairie Creek
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-2 one-story home in a desirable Flower Mound neighborhood. This home features vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and faux wood blinds. Ceramic tile throughout for easy cleaning. Back yard has a shed for additional storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5204 Timber Creek Road have any available units?
5204 Timber Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.