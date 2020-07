Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, formal dining . Nice master with vaulted ceilings, large master bathroom with double sinks. Extra dining room could be an office or playroom. New Flooring and Paint June 2019. Covered patio with large backyard and new fence June 2019. Close to neighborhood parks and schools. Contact agent via text to schedule showing.