5121 Morriss Road

Amenities

Adorable single-story home with a beautiful brick elevation and mature trees in the heart of Flower Mound! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 large living areas, & oversized 2-car garage! Beamed ceilings create a spacious feel while a cozy wood burning fireplace accents the family living area! Upgrades include new wood-like flooring throughout, fresh paint tones, and much more!. The remodeled kitchen is conveniently adjoined to the living area and boasts granite counters, an abundance of cabinetry, SS appliances, wine fridge, and breakfast bar! Enjoy the large backyard on your covered patio.