Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5121 Morriss Road

5121 Morriss Road · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Morriss Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable single-story home with a beautiful brick elevation and mature trees in the heart of Flower Mound! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 large living areas, & oversized 2-car garage! Beamed ceilings create a spacious feel while a cozy wood burning fireplace accents the family living area! Upgrades include new wood-like flooring throughout, fresh paint tones, and much more!. The remodeled kitchen is conveniently adjoined to the living area and boasts granite counters, an abundance of cabinetry, SS appliances, wine fridge, and breakfast bar! Enjoy the large backyard on your covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Morriss Road have any available units?
5121 Morriss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Morriss Road have?
Some of 5121 Morriss Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Morriss Road currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Morriss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Morriss Road pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Morriss Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5121 Morriss Road offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Morriss Road offers parking.
Does 5121 Morriss Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Morriss Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Morriss Road have a pool?
No, 5121 Morriss Road does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Morriss Road have accessible units?
No, 5121 Morriss Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Morriss Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Morriss Road has units with dishwashers.

