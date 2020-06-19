All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

4924 Timberview Drive

4924 Timberview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Timberview Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 2-story with beautiful brick elevation offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining area, large upstairs game room, and 2-car garage! Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite countertops, electric cooktop, and cozy breakfast nook. Private master retreat offers his and hers sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Plush carpeting, ceramic wet areas, and gorgeous hardwood flooring flow throughout the home. Sparkling pool and spa in the backyard make entertaining a breeze! Pets allowed on case by case basis, landlord covers pool service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Timberview Drive have any available units?
4924 Timberview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 Timberview Drive have?
Some of 4924 Timberview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Timberview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Timberview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Timberview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 Timberview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4924 Timberview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Timberview Drive offers parking.
Does 4924 Timberview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Timberview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Timberview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4924 Timberview Drive has a pool.
Does 4924 Timberview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4924 Timberview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Timberview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 Timberview Drive has units with dishwashers.

