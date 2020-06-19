4924 Timberview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 2-story with beautiful brick elevation offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining area, large upstairs game room, and 2-car garage! Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite countertops, electric cooktop, and cozy breakfast nook. Private master retreat offers his and hers sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Plush carpeting, ceramic wet areas, and gorgeous hardwood flooring flow throughout the home. Sparkling pool and spa in the backyard make entertaining a breeze! Pets allowed on case by case basis, landlord covers pool service!