Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

4903 Haley Drive Available 05/01/20 4903 Haley Drive - Outstanding custom built home situated on a corner lot with trees! Backyard features a beautiful pergola, covered and open flagstone patios for evenings spent outdoors. Interior is truly amazing with top of the line finishes at every turn! Kitchen is fit for a gourmet chef complete with Viking appliances, built in refrigerator, five burner gas cooktop, double oven, and much more! Don't miss out on the opportunity to call 4903 Haley Drive home!



(RLNE5532682)