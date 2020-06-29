4828 Timberview Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

New carpet to be installed! Great 3 bedroom with 2 full baths upstairs. Large master with separate tub and shower. Large walk in closet off of master bath, dual sinks.Convenient half bath for guest downstairs. Open area downstairs living area, gas fireplace with backyard access. Large fenced in backyard. Oversized kitchen countertops, plenty of cabinet space with refrigerator included. Dining area right off the kitchen with additional bar stool counter space. Washer,dryer connections located directly off kitchen. Direct access from the 2 car garage into the home, additional areas for parking in the driveway. AC system replaced in 2018.