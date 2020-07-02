4712 Skyline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bridlewood home that is immaculate and in a terrific, convenient location! Amenities, trails, ponds, and schools are close by. There are wood blinds throughout; the kitchen is open to the great room and has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The home is ideal for both relaxing and entertaining. The elegant master retreat is next to a tranquil garden. This large corner lot is steps away from one of the neighborhood's many parks and the home is located just minutes away from the DFW airport, shopping and restaurants… Front yard maintenance is included!

Pets on case by case basis.