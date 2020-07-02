All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4712 Skyline Drive

4712 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Skyline Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bridlewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bridlewood home that is immaculate and in a terrific, convenient location! Amenities, trails, ponds, and schools are close by. There are wood blinds throughout; the kitchen is open to the great room and has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The home is ideal for both relaxing and entertaining. The elegant master retreat is next to a tranquil garden. This large corner lot is steps away from one of the neighborhood's many parks and the home is located just minutes away from the DFW airport, shopping and restaurants… Front yard maintenance is included!
Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Skyline Drive have any available units?
4712 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 4712 Skyline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Skyline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 4712 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4712 Skyline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 4712 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 4712 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.

