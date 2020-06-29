4601 Hazel Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Country living in the heart of Flower Mound. Come see this quiet cul-de-sac property on a half-acre lot. Beautifully updated 1600sq 3bd-2ba home+detached 2car garage(bigger half)of a mother-daughter layout. This property has two units rented separately. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and fresh paint throughout, no carpet. Fantastic location too! Surrounded by walking trails, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, gyms and parks. A short walk to Riverwalk, Hospital, Senior Center, Mi Dia and Flower Mound Elementary. Come enjoy Flower Mound too!!!