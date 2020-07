Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

4508 Brenda is picture perfect in every way! This home has been pristinely maintained and is ready for immediate move-in with fresh paint throughout and brand new sod laid in both the front and back yard! Kitchen is a chef's dream with storage galore and ample counter space. This home features a bonus room that would be great as a media room, play room, or office! Adventures await as residents have access to the community park and playground that is located within walking distance!