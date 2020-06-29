All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 4417 Broadway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
4417 Broadway Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:53 AM

4417 Broadway Avenue

4417 Broadway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

4417 Broadway Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Urban Living at the River Walk at Central Park! This amazing and rare 4 bd 3.1 bath house is barely lived in with many upgrades. It features a smart functional plan with the master down. The open plan allows for casual living and great for entertaining. Why fuss over all the yard work, enjoy a low maintenance backyard with grass and turf and your HOA takes care of the front. Live in the heart of Flower Mound, and get ready to walk to shops, dining, and entertainment just a across the River Walk. With a beautiful fresh and modern palette and decorator touches through the house, including freshly painted cabinets, glass enclosed showers in all the showers you are sure to impress your guests. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Broadway Avenue have any available units?
4417 Broadway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Broadway Avenue have?
Some of 4417 Broadway Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Broadway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Broadway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Broadway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Broadway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4417 Broadway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Broadway Avenue offers parking.
Does 4417 Broadway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Broadway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Broadway Avenue have a pool?
No, 4417 Broadway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Broadway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4417 Broadway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Broadway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 Broadway Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary