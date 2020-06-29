4417 Broadway Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy Urban Living at the River Walk at Central Park! This amazing and rare 4 bd 3.1 bath house is barely lived in with many upgrades. It features a smart functional plan with the master down. The open plan allows for casual living and great for entertaining. Why fuss over all the yard work, enjoy a low maintenance backyard with grass and turf and your HOA takes care of the front. Live in the heart of Flower Mound, and get ready to walk to shops, dining, and entertainment just a across the River Walk. With a beautiful fresh and modern palette and decorator touches through the house, including freshly painted cabinets, glass enclosed showers in all the showers you are sure to impress your guests. MUST SEE!