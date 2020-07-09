4416 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Welcome to Riverwalk at Central Park! This beautiful new home community is located in a highly desirable upscale area with lots of shopping and restaurants within walking distance. This brand new, never lived in, open concept floor plan features wood floors throughout the first floor, a HUGE MEDIA and seperate GAMEROOM, ELECTRIC GATE for added security and privacy, beautiful QUARTZ counter tops, a large pantry and large laundry room, and a 4th bedroom with en-suite bath! Hurry fast, this one will not last!