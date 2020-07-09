All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 10 2020 at 2:57 AM

4416 Riverside Drive

4416 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Riverside Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to Riverwalk at Central Park! This beautiful new home community is located in a highly desirable upscale area with lots of shopping and restaurants within walking distance. This brand new, never lived in, open concept floor plan features wood floors throughout the first floor, a HUGE MEDIA and seperate GAMEROOM, ELECTRIC GATE for added security and privacy, beautiful QUARTZ counter tops, a large pantry and large laundry room, and a 4th bedroom with en-suite bath! Hurry fast, this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Riverside Drive have any available units?
4416 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 4416 Riverside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4416 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 4416 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 4416 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4416 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.

