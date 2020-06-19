4409 Cassandra Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool fireplace

A beautiful house with a lot of upgrades in last two years . Granite counter top for all the bathrooms . Wood floor for formal dinning and formal living . Fresh paint for all the rooms . Walk distance to the elementary school. Elementary , Middle school and High school are exemplary schools . Very Friendly and safe neighborhood. The community swimming pool is six houses down . The second community swimming pool and fitness center is 2 minutes drive . All bedrooms are painted with neutral colors . Master and guest room are both downstairs.