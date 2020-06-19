All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4313 Bluestem Street

4313 Bluestem Street · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Bluestem Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
THIS PROPERTY IS NOT FOR SALE. ONLY FOR LEASE Very convenient location, 1 block to Timbercreek park with playground equipment & easy access to Main-1171 & 35E. 3 Bedroom 2 bath, 2 car attached garage. Living room is light & bright with vaulted ceiling, sliding doors to large back yard and covered patio, windows to front yard & street. Master Bedroom has door to patio & back yard. Kitchen has stainless appliances, refrigerator, washer & dryer remain. Carpet in Living Room & bedrooms. One pet is allowed on a case by case basis. Lease Application is in documents in MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Bluestem Street have any available units?
4313 Bluestem Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Bluestem Street have?
Some of 4313 Bluestem Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Bluestem Street currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Bluestem Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Bluestem Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4313 Bluestem Street is pet friendly.
Does 4313 Bluestem Street offer parking?
Yes, 4313 Bluestem Street offers parking.
Does 4313 Bluestem Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4313 Bluestem Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Bluestem Street have a pool?
No, 4313 Bluestem Street does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Bluestem Street have accessible units?
No, 4313 Bluestem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Bluestem Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Bluestem Street has units with dishwashers.

