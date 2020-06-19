4313 Bluestem Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

THIS PROPERTY IS NOT FOR SALE. ONLY FOR LEASE Very convenient location, 1 block to Timbercreek park with playground equipment & easy access to Main-1171 & 35E. 3 Bedroom 2 bath, 2 car attached garage. Living room is light & bright with vaulted ceiling, sliding doors to large back yard and covered patio, windows to front yard & street. Master Bedroom has door to patio & back yard. Kitchen has stainless appliances, refrigerator, washer & dryer remain. Carpet in Living Room & bedrooms. One pet is allowed on a case by case basis. Lease Application is in documents in MLS.