All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 429 Wentworth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
429 Wentworth Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 6:35 PM

429 Wentworth Drive

429 Wentworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

429 Wentworth Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Amazing 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,466 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Beautiful dark wood floors down. Living room with fireplace and natural lighting. Formal dining area with built in shelves. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space! Large bedrooms throughout. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub! Big backyard, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Wentworth Drive have any available units?
429 Wentworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Wentworth Drive have?
Some of 429 Wentworth Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Wentworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 Wentworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Wentworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Wentworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 429 Wentworth Drive offer parking?
No, 429 Wentworth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 429 Wentworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Wentworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Wentworth Drive have a pool?
No, 429 Wentworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 429 Wentworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 429 Wentworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Wentworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Wentworth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary