Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace oven

Secluded & Charming 2 bedroom, two bath townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac. Flower Mound Schools! Large Family Room with soaring ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.The upstairs has a loft that can serve several functions. Relax on the wood deck & enjoy the private yard that has a wood fence. $45. credit app fee per person.Pets on owner approval allow 1 small dog, no cats. This home has wood & tile flooring, close to fantastic park, restaurants, entertainment & is ready for new family!