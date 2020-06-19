4206 Spring Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous well maintained duplex available for immediate move in. Conveniently located in the desirable city of Flower Mound and the coveted Lewisville ISD you have the best shopping, dining, and entertainment just moments away! The bright and open floor plan features a cozy gas fireplace, gleaming wood laminate floors, tons of storage, and vaulted ceilings. A spacious kitchen offers solid counters, fridge, electric stove, and breakfast area. An over-sized master suite features dual sinks, large closet, and a shower-tub combo. The laundry room is adjacent to the two car garage.