418 Newport Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

418 Newport Ave

418 Newport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

418 Newport Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
new construction
HOLIDAY SPECIAL!!!! FREE RENT UNTIL NEXT YEAR JANUARY 2019!!!!!

Brand new units, Google maps might not take you yet there but you can drive North on MonMack and pass 107, after Methodist Building to your left you will see the entrance to the gated subdivision.

418 Newport Dr.
Brand new 3 bedroom 3.5 townhouses with over 1,400 sq ft brand new construction each for you to enjoy! Units feature porcelain tile floors, granite counters, laminate wood vinyl floors, master walk-in closet, beautiful stainless steel appliances. These units are very spacious and have private patios with grass plus front covered parking. Monmack Landing is a premier luxury gated community that offers a great location North of University Dr. and Monmack.

No water or light service included.

Trash service is included.

NO PETS

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV
956 627 5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm
____________________________________________________________
Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and Apartments.

To qualify bring your Texas DL or ID, One months proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record, Criminal Background (Felonies).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3991353)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Newport Ave have any available units?
418 Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Newport Ave have?
Some of 418 Newport Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
418 Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Newport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 418 Newport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 418 Newport Ave offer parking?
Yes, 418 Newport Ave offers parking.
Does 418 Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Newport Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 418 Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 418 Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 418 Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Newport Ave has units with dishwashers.

