Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome home!! This town-home is gorgeous and in a perfect location. It is a corner unit with amazing natural light, plantation shutters & beautiful views of the River Walk Canal. The town-home is gorgeous with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cook-top, glass subway tiles, 6 panel beautiful doors, upgraded modern lighting and gorgeous hard wood flooring. It is move in ready and just waiting on you! Come and take a look, You will love it!!