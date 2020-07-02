All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:35 PM

4129 1 Place Lane

4129 One Place Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4129 One Place Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single story home for rent! Light and bright, newly updated and ready for you to call home! Open concept with granite kitchen opening up to breakfast area and living room. Split bedrooms allows for privacy. Conveniently located near jog-bike trails, Awesome schools, Walk to park, Farmers Market at Parker Square & more! Pet is case by case basis. No vouchers.

Applicant criteria: Income 3X the rent, good rental history, no criminal background, TAR Application, fee $45 per person over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 1 Place Lane have any available units?
4129 1 Place Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4129 1 Place Lane have?
Some of 4129 1 Place Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 1 Place Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4129 1 Place Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 1 Place Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 1 Place Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4129 1 Place Lane offer parking?
No, 4129 1 Place Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4129 1 Place Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 1 Place Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 1 Place Lane have a pool?
No, 4129 1 Place Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4129 1 Place Lane have accessible units?
No, 4129 1 Place Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 1 Place Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4129 1 Place Lane has units with dishwashers.

