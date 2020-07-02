4129 1 Place Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single story home for rent! Light and bright, newly updated and ready for you to call home! Open concept with granite kitchen opening up to breakfast area and living room. Split bedrooms allows for privacy. Conveniently located near jog-bike trails, Awesome schools, Walk to park, Farmers Market at Parker Square & more! Pet is case by case basis. No vouchers.



Applicant criteria: Income 3X the rent, good rental history, no criminal background, TAR Application, fee $45 per person over 18.