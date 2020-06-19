4124 1 Place Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super EZ maintenance living in this conveniently located garden home in the heart of Flower Mound. Close to shopping, schools, hospitals, & more. Freshly stained gorgeous wood floors throughout most of the home, and whole house recently repainted, so this one is READY FOR YOU NOW! Corner FP w- gas logs in family room. Sizable kitchen with plenty of storage. Full size utility room w- cabinets. Master bath reconfigured for handicap access. INCLUDES FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER!!! Privacy w- fenced rear yard, and very quiet location, near hike & bike trails, parks. Ready NOW!!! One pet considered on case-by-case basis. Local owner.