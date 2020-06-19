All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:55 PM

4124 1 Place Lane

4124 One Place Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4124 One Place Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super EZ maintenance living in this conveniently located garden home in the heart of Flower Mound. Close to shopping, schools, hospitals, & more. Freshly stained gorgeous wood floors throughout most of the home, and whole house recently repainted, so this one is READY FOR YOU NOW! Corner FP w- gas logs in family room. Sizable kitchen with plenty of storage. Full size utility room w- cabinets. Master bath reconfigured for handicap access. INCLUDES FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER!!! Privacy w- fenced rear yard, and very quiet location, near hike & bike trails, parks. Ready NOW!!! One pet considered on case-by-case basis. Local owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

