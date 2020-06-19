4124 1 Place Lane

Amenities
Super EZ maintenance living in this conveniently located garden home in the heart of Flower Mound. Close to shopping, schools, hospitals, & more. Freshly stained gorgeous wood floors throughout most of the home, and whole house recently repainted, so this one is READY FOR YOU NOW! Corner FP w- gas logs in family room. Sizable kitchen with plenty of storage. Full size utility room w- cabinets. Master bath reconfigured for handicap access. INCLUDES FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER!!! Privacy w- fenced rear yard, and very quiet location, near hike & bike trails, parks. Ready NOW!!! One pet considered on case-by-case basis. Local owner.