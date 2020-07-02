4116 Mustang Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym game room parking garage tennis court

Single story located in Remington Park at Bridlewood subdivision. Has 2 car attached garage with a split floor plan. Large kitchen with island that includes a flat top stove. Kitchen opens to the living room (laminate floors)with a fireplace. View to the back yard is heavily shaded with a brick patio and fenced yard. Separate living & formal dining area and a bonus room which can be used as an office or game room. Tenants can enjoy Bridlewood amenities that include swimming, fitness center, tennis, golf, parks and trails. Will consider short term lease. Application fee of $50 per person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds