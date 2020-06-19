All apartments in Flower Mound
4113 Shelby Court

4113 Shelby Court · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Shelby Court, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
PEACEFUL CUL-DE-SAC LOT with a HUGE BACKYARD. Recent $35K covered patio, outdoor living & kitchen. Features include wrought iron spindles, recently updated half bath, recent carpet & extensive wood floors. The family room is graced with built-ins, gas log fireplace & a wall of windows. Prepare meals in the gourmet island kitchen boasting quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash & a breakfast bar. Relax in the master suite accented with a sitting area, frameless shower, jetted tub & dual sinks. Entertain in the spacious game room or make great use of the tandem 3-car garage. Enjoy the HUGE backyard with mature trees & tons of space to play. Attends sought-after Flower Mound schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Shelby Court have any available units?
4113 Shelby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Shelby Court have?
Some of 4113 Shelby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Shelby Court currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Shelby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Shelby Court pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Shelby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4113 Shelby Court offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Shelby Court offers parking.
Does 4113 Shelby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Shelby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Shelby Court have a pool?
No, 4113 Shelby Court does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Shelby Court have accessible units?
No, 4113 Shelby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Shelby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Shelby Court does not have units with dishwashers.

