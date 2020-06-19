4113 Shelby Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

PEACEFUL CUL-DE-SAC LOT with a HUGE BACKYARD. Recent $35K covered patio, outdoor living & kitchen. Features include wrought iron spindles, recently updated half bath, recent carpet & extensive wood floors. The family room is graced with built-ins, gas log fireplace & a wall of windows. Prepare meals in the gourmet island kitchen boasting quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash & a breakfast bar. Relax in the master suite accented with a sitting area, frameless shower, jetted tub & dual sinks. Entertain in the spacious game room or make great use of the tandem 3-car garage. Enjoy the HUGE backyard with mature trees & tons of space to play. Attends sought-after Flower Mound schools.