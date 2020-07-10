4105 Amador Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 1.5 story home in fabulous Wellington community! Features wood floors, decorative lighting, vaulted ceilings & great floorplan! Well-appointed kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, & gas cooktop. Spacious living room overlooks a lovely, tranquil back yard with covered patio. Master suite with dual vanities, jetted tub, sep shower & custom WIC! Work from home in the private study. HUGE living area UP with FULL bath & WIC offers add’l space for 4th bdrm, playroom, or media. Washer & dryer included. Community amenities include 2 pools, tennis, fitness center, & parks! Excellent location close to award-winning schools, shopping, dining, DFW airport, parks, trails & all the conveniences. Welcome home!