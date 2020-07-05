All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
4020 Sharondale Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:42 AM

4020 Sharondale Drive

4020 Sharondale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Sharondale Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning home with all the upgrades and bonus features you could wish for! Relax in your gorgeous outdoor living space with a covered arbor and lush landscaping - lawn care is included in rent! Every inch of this home has been thoughtfully put together. Kitchen with an island and breakfast bar. Refrigerator included! Family Den with a mounted TV to stay, and two other living spaces. Master Suite boasts garden tub, separate shower, dbl sinks & lg walk-in closet as well as a mounted TV that will stay for resident. You can enjoy two pools, a clubhouse, athletic center, tennis courts, parks, and a country-club lifestyle. Even walk to any of the three schools from your front door. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Sharondale Drive have any available units?
4020 Sharondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Sharondale Drive have?
Some of 4020 Sharondale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Sharondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Sharondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Sharondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Sharondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4020 Sharondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Sharondale Drive offers parking.
Does 4020 Sharondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Sharondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Sharondale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4020 Sharondale Drive has a pool.
Does 4020 Sharondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4020 Sharondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Sharondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Sharondale Drive has units with dishwashers.

