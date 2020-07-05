4020 Sharondale Drive

Amenities
Stunning home with all the upgrades and bonus features you could wish for! Relax in your gorgeous outdoor living space with a covered arbor and lush landscaping - lawn care is included in rent! Every inch of this home has been thoughtfully put together. Kitchen with an island and breakfast bar. Refrigerator included! Family Den with a mounted TV to stay, and two other living spaces. Master Suite boasts garden tub, separate shower, dbl sinks & lg walk-in closet as well as a mounted TV that will stay for resident. You can enjoy two pools, a clubhouse, athletic center, tennis courts, parks, and a country-club lifestyle. Even walk to any of the three schools from your front door. Welcome Home!