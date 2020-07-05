4020 Sharondale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning home with all the upgrades and bonus features you could wish for! Relax in your gorgeous outdoor living space with a covered arbor and lush landscaping - lawn care is included in rent! Every inch of this home has been thoughtfully put together. Kitchen with an island and breakfast bar. Refrigerator included! Family Den with a mounted TV to stay, and two other living spaces. Master Suite boasts garden tub, separate shower, dbl sinks & lg walk-in closet as well as a mounted TV that will stay for resident. You can enjoy two pools, a clubhouse, athletic center, tennis courts, parks, and a country-club lifestyle. Even walk to any of the three schools from your front door. Welcome Home!