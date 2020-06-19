4004 Kenwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Flower Mound area! The homes exterior offers a good sized front a big backyard with a small covered back patio. The interior offers plenty of space with high ceilings, hard flooring throughout with carpet in all the bedrooms and upstairs. With plenty of room in all the bedrooms and 2 vanitys and a separate shower and tub in the master as well. This home has a lot to offer and is great for entertaining family and friends. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.