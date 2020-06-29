4001 Cedar Crest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Get away from it all right in the heart of the town! Escape to secluded 1 acre lot boasting adorable remodeled home* Relax in spacious living room with wood burning fireplace* Prepare delicious meals in updated kitchen featuring SS appliances and granite countertops* Retreat to large secondary bedrooms* Play outside on 1 acre lot within walking distance to lake Grapevine* Enjoy water from deep water well* Washer, dryer and refrigerator remain with the house for tenant's use* Storage buildings on the property* Close to amenities, schools and restaurants* Don't miss this gem*