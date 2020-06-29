4001 Cedar Crest Court

Amenities
Get away from it all right in the heart of the town! Escape to secluded 1 acre lot boasting adorable remodeled home* Relax in spacious living room with wood burning fireplace* Prepare delicious meals in updated kitchen featuring SS appliances and granite countertops* Retreat to large secondary bedrooms* Play outside on 1 acre lot within walking distance to lake Grapevine* Enjoy water from deep water well* Washer, dryer and refrigerator remain with the house for tenant's use* Storage buildings on the property* Close to amenities, schools and restaurants* Don't miss this gem*