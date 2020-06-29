All apartments in Flower Mound
4001 Cedar Crest Court

4001 Cedarcrest Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Cedarcrest Ct, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Get away from it all right in the heart of the town! Escape to secluded 1 acre lot boasting adorable remodeled home* Relax in spacious living room with wood burning fireplace* Prepare delicious meals in updated kitchen featuring SS appliances and granite countertops* Retreat to large secondary bedrooms* Play outside on 1 acre lot within walking distance to lake Grapevine* Enjoy water from deep water well* Washer, dryer and refrigerator remain with the house for tenant's use* Storage buildings on the property* Close to amenities, schools and restaurants* Don't miss this gem*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Cedar Crest Court have any available units?
4001 Cedar Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 Cedar Crest Court have?
Some of 4001 Cedar Crest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Cedar Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Cedar Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Cedar Crest Court pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Cedar Crest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4001 Cedar Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Cedar Crest Court offers parking.
Does 4001 Cedar Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4001 Cedar Crest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Cedar Crest Court have a pool?
No, 4001 Cedar Crest Court does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Cedar Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 4001 Cedar Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Cedar Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Cedar Crest Court does not have units with dishwashers.

