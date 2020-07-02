A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths This home has beautiful wood and tille flooring! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of countertop space! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and stand in shower! Huge sun room with fenced backyard is great for entertaining! Enclosed Patio All bedrooms are upstairs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3921 Willow Run have any available units?
3921 Willow Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.