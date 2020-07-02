3921 Willow Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths This home has beautiful wood and tille flooring! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of countertop space! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and stand in shower! Huge sun room with fenced backyard is great for entertaining! Enclosed Patio All bedrooms are upstairs