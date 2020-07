Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Professional photos coming later this week. Very nice Flower Mound home located in cul de sac across from playground and park. New carpet to be installed April 22, large living room with vaulted ceiling & brick fireplace, downstairs master bedroom, spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. Huge backyard has open patio, sprinkler system & mature trees. Near wonderful Flower Mound schools. Landlord to provide fridge, washer and dryer.