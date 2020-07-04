3901 Vicksberry Trail

Amenities
AWESOME!!!!! Fully upgraded house located in prestigious Wellington community in Flower Mound surrounded by top rated schools. It has 4 bedrooms with 3.1 baths with new hardwood floors, wrought iron stairs, AC'S, pool pump, stainless steel appliances, kohlar commodes brand new marble floor in master bedroom, frameless shower, standing bathtub with stainless steel faucet, brush nickel lights and LED lights. Large open kitchen fully loaded with cabinets and has an island. Master bath has a separate shower and vanities. Backyard has a small patio and large salt water diving pool with heated spa with many improvements.