All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3901 Vicksberry Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3901 Vicksberry Trail
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:03 AM

3901 Vicksberry Trail

3901 Vicksberry Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3901 Vicksberry Trail, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AWESOME!!!!! Fully upgraded house located in prestigious Wellington community in Flower Mound surrounded by top rated schools. It has 4 bedrooms with 3.1 baths with new hardwood floors, wrought iron stairs, AC'S, pool pump, stainless steel appliances, kohlar commodes brand new marble floor in master bedroom, frameless shower, standing bathtub with stainless steel faucet, brush nickel lights and LED lights. Large open kitchen fully loaded with cabinets and has an island. Master bath has a separate shower and vanities. Backyard has a small patio and large salt water diving pool with heated spa with many improvements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Vicksberry Trail have any available units?
3901 Vicksberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Vicksberry Trail have?
Some of 3901 Vicksberry Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Vicksberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Vicksberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Vicksberry Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3901 Vicksberry Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3901 Vicksberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Vicksberry Trail offers parking.
Does 3901 Vicksberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Vicksberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Vicksberry Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3901 Vicksberry Trail has a pool.
Does 3901 Vicksberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 3901 Vicksberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Vicksberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Vicksberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary