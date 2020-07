Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath home on a well manicured corner lot in Wellington of Flower Mound! Bright, open floorplan overlooking the beautiful backyard complete with built-in barbeque grill, pergola, and sound system. Master down featuring garden tub, sitting area, and walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms up with jack and jill bath and large game room, perfect for entertaining. Great family home that won't last long!