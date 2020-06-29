All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3830 Willow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3830 Willow Court
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:33 AM

3830 Willow Court

3830 Willow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3830 Willow Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home on a corner lot on a cul de sac. Home has two living areas, vaulted ceilings, an oversized kitchen that opens to the second living area. Master bedroom down and the other two bedrooms on the second floor. Large rooms give this home a spacious feeling and great for entertaining. The home is located by the park for you to enjoy the outdoors easily. Walk to the riverwalk, restaurants, and shopping making this home an ideal location in the heart of Flower Mound. Walking distance to the Elementary and Middle School allowing kids to enjoy the outside while walking to school. Come see this home and make it your new location before someone else does.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Willow Court have any available units?
3830 Willow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 Willow Court have?
Some of 3830 Willow Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Willow Court currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Willow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Willow Court pet-friendly?
No, 3830 Willow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3830 Willow Court offer parking?
Yes, 3830 Willow Court offers parking.
Does 3830 Willow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 Willow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Willow Court have a pool?
No, 3830 Willow Court does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Willow Court have accessible units?
No, 3830 Willow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Willow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Willow Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary