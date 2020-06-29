3830 Willow Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home on a corner lot on a cul de sac. Home has two living areas, vaulted ceilings, an oversized kitchen that opens to the second living area. Master bedroom down and the other two bedrooms on the second floor. Large rooms give this home a spacious feeling and great for entertaining. The home is located by the park for you to enjoy the outdoors easily. Walk to the riverwalk, restaurants, and shopping making this home an ideal location in the heart of Flower Mound. Walking distance to the Elementary and Middle School allowing kids to enjoy the outside while walking to school. Come see this home and make it your new location before someone else does.