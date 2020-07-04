3824 Birchmont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Beautiful 2 story home in highly desirable wellington Estates. Excellent schools within walking distance. Decorative limestones at front. Open floor plan. Bright and cozy. wood floor throughout. Split bedroom. Vaulted ceilings and combined formal dinning and living rm. Kitchen open to family den with fireplace and access to a covered patio. Breakfast bar and island. Gas cooktop. Large Master Suite, with double sinks and jut tub. Spacious game room up for entertaining and relaxing. Lots of storage space. Requirement: copy of driver license, copy of most recent pay stub, completed and signed lease app. 45 d each applicant over age of 18. Great house.