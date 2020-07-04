All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 12 2019

3824 Birchmont Drive

3824 Birchmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Birchmont Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 2 story home in highly desirable wellington Estates. Excellent schools within walking distance. Decorative limestones at front. Open floor plan. Bright and cozy. wood floor throughout. Split bedroom. Vaulted ceilings and combined formal dinning and living rm. Kitchen open to family den with fireplace and access to a covered patio. Breakfast bar and island. Gas cooktop. Large Master Suite, with double sinks and jut tub. Spacious game room up for entertaining and relaxing. Lots of storage space. Requirement: copy of driver license, copy of most recent pay stub, completed and signed lease app. 45 d each applicant over age of 18. Great house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Birchmont Drive have any available units?
3824 Birchmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Birchmont Drive have?
Some of 3824 Birchmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Birchmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Birchmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Birchmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Birchmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3824 Birchmont Drive offer parking?
No, 3824 Birchmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3824 Birchmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Birchmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Birchmont Drive have a pool?
No, 3824 Birchmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Birchmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 3824 Birchmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Birchmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 Birchmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

