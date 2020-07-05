3816 Glenshannon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Meticulously maintained home in sought-after Wellington! Within walking distance to schools and neighborhood amenity center. This sprawling floor plan offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, formal dining area, executive study with French doors, upstairs game room, & 2-car garage! Upgrades include towering ceilings, designer paint tones, a cozy family room fireplace, decorative lighting fixtures, an abundance of windows, and MORE! Spacious kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a gourmet island kitchen that boasts granite countertops & beautiful ceramic tile backsplash, . Master retreat with his and hers vanities, jetted garden tub, separate shower & huge walk-in closet! This beautiful home is move-in ready!