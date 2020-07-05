All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:10 AM

3816 Glenshannon Lane

3816 Glenshannon Lane
Location

3816 Glenshannon Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained home in sought-after Wellington! Within walking distance to schools and neighborhood amenity center. This sprawling floor plan offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, formal dining area, executive study with French doors, upstairs game room, & 2-car garage! Upgrades include towering ceilings, designer paint tones, a cozy family room fireplace, decorative lighting fixtures, an abundance of windows, and MORE! Spacious kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a gourmet island kitchen that boasts granite countertops & beautiful ceramic tile backsplash, . Master retreat with his and hers vanities, jetted garden tub, separate shower & huge walk-in closet! This beautiful home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Glenshannon Lane have any available units?
3816 Glenshannon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Glenshannon Lane have?
Some of 3816 Glenshannon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Glenshannon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Glenshannon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Glenshannon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Glenshannon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3816 Glenshannon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Glenshannon Lane offers parking.
Does 3816 Glenshannon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Glenshannon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Glenshannon Lane have a pool?
No, 3816 Glenshannon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Glenshannon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3816 Glenshannon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Glenshannon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Glenshannon Lane has units with dishwashers.

