3715 Spring Meadow Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Stunning updates from floor to ceiling!! Flooring, paint, fixtures, hardware, bath remodels & more. Wood, granite, glass accent tile work, satin nickel hardware & coordinated fixtures in spacious rooms. Abundant cabinetry & walk-in pantry line island kitchen with granite & backsplash in current designer whites & greys. Cornerstone fireplace in 1 of 2 roomy living areas. Just installed door to 1 of 2 patios from the dining room. Walk to community park, playground & jog bike trails. Shop & dine within a mile. Garage with workbench & expansive backyard play area. Residents attend Flower Mound A+ schools.