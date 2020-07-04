3632 Nandina Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home for lease in the well sought Wellington community in Flower Mound. Bright and open floor plan. Kitchen with granite countertop and SS appliances. Refrigerator included! Spacious Master Bedroom and a SECONDARY BEDROOM on the first floor. Master bath with Jetted tub. Game Room with surround sound wiring.New carpet and new sod. Downstairs AC replaced in 2016.Tenants get to enjoy all the amenities including the community pool. Close to airport, major highways and shopping malls. Exemplary Flower Mound schools!

*** Home will be professionally cleaned and lawn mowed before the tenant moves in ***