Flower Mound, TX
3632 Nandina Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:08 PM

3632 Nandina Drive

3632 Nandina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Nandina Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home for lease in the well sought Wellington community in Flower Mound. Bright and open floor plan. Kitchen with granite countertop and SS appliances. Refrigerator included! Spacious Master Bedroom and a SECONDARY BEDROOM on the first floor. Master bath with Jetted tub. Game Room with surround sound wiring.New carpet and new sod. Downstairs AC replaced in 2016.Tenants get to enjoy all the amenities including the community pool. Close to airport, major highways and shopping malls. Exemplary Flower Mound schools!
*** Home will be professionally cleaned and lawn mowed before the tenant moves in ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Nandina Drive have any available units?
3632 Nandina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 Nandina Drive have?
Some of 3632 Nandina Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Nandina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Nandina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Nandina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Nandina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3632 Nandina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3632 Nandina Drive offers parking.
Does 3632 Nandina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Nandina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Nandina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3632 Nandina Drive has a pool.
Does 3632 Nandina Drive have accessible units?
No, 3632 Nandina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Nandina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 Nandina Drive has units with dishwashers.

