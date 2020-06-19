All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3628 Parkside Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3628 Parkside Place
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:45 AM

3628 Parkside Place

3628 Parkside Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3628 Parkside Place, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 story home next to a greenbelt and on a Cul de sac. Pride of ownership landscaping, with mature trees and tons of privacy and shade(Landscape maintenance included). Very spacious down stairs with private office and den adjacent to the family room. Large and open kitchen with gourmet island and lots of extra tall cabinets, desk area, stainless steel appliances and double oven with convection microwave. Upstair game room and 4 bedrooms to accommodate a growing family. Community includes club, tennis courts, pool and fitness center. Walking distance to award wining schools. You will love to call this house your home!! Agent and tenant to verify all information in MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Parkside Place have any available units?
3628 Parkside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Parkside Place have?
Some of 3628 Parkside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Parkside Place currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Parkside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Parkside Place pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Parkside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3628 Parkside Place offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Parkside Place offers parking.
Does 3628 Parkside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3628 Parkside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Parkside Place have a pool?
Yes, 3628 Parkside Place has a pool.
Does 3628 Parkside Place have accessible units?
No, 3628 Parkside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Parkside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 Parkside Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary