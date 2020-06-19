3628 Parkside Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 2 story home next to a greenbelt and on a Cul de sac. Pride of ownership landscaping, with mature trees and tons of privacy and shade(Landscape maintenance included). Very spacious down stairs with private office and den adjacent to the family room. Large and open kitchen with gourmet island and lots of extra tall cabinets, desk area, stainless steel appliances and double oven with convection microwave. Upstair game room and 4 bedrooms to accommodate a growing family. Community includes club, tennis courts, pool and fitness center. Walking distance to award wining schools. You will love to call this house your home!! Agent and tenant to verify all information in MLS.