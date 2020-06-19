All apartments in Flower Mound
3624 Timothy Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:02 AM

3624 Timothy Drive

3624 Timothy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Timothy Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Charming home in desire Wellington neighborhood with walking distance to awarding school, wood floor through out entry, living, dining. Office with French door by entry, one bedroom down with wood floor , huge living, with walls of windows over look the backyard, updated kitchen appliance with island and nook open to living. Huge master up with the other two bedrooms, walk in closet , living up stair with French Door could be game room or media room. Private and low maintain back yard with large patio. House is ready for move in landlord pay for the HOA fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Timothy Drive have any available units?
3624 Timothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 Timothy Drive have?
Some of 3624 Timothy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Timothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Timothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Timothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3624 Timothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3624 Timothy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Timothy Drive offers parking.
Does 3624 Timothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Timothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Timothy Drive have a pool?
No, 3624 Timothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Timothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3624 Timothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Timothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 Timothy Drive has units with dishwashers.

