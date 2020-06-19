3624 Timothy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Charming home in desire Wellington neighborhood with walking distance to awarding school, wood floor through out entry, living, dining. Office with French door by entry, one bedroom down with wood floor , huge living, with walls of windows over look the backyard, updated kitchen appliance with island and nook open to living. Huge master up with the other two bedrooms, walk in closet , living up stair with French Door could be game room or media room. Private and low maintain back yard with large patio. House is ready for move in landlord pay for the HOA fee!