Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:35 PM

3500 Tanyard Court

3500 Tanyard Court · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Tanyard Court, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful two story open plan house in coveted Wellington Estates.Exemplary schools.Master bedroom downstairs with an additional attached work area.High ceilings and many windows throughout the house to allow natural light to filter in.Open kitchen plan with plenty of granite counterspace to work on,gas cooktop,SS fridge and a large pantry.Washer dryer is included with the lease. Open upstair's gameroom over looks the backyard with a playset.The property is located close to the library,amenity center,Gym,park,restaurants,stores,walking trail and a fishing pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Tanyard Court have any available units?
3500 Tanyard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Tanyard Court have?
Some of 3500 Tanyard Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Tanyard Court currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Tanyard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Tanyard Court pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Tanyard Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3500 Tanyard Court offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Tanyard Court offers parking.
Does 3500 Tanyard Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Tanyard Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Tanyard Court have a pool?
No, 3500 Tanyard Court does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Tanyard Court have accessible units?
No, 3500 Tanyard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Tanyard Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Tanyard Court has units with dishwashers.

