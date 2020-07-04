3443 Sunnyview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Unique neighborhood! Away from the hassle of big city living but close enough to go! Large lot, treed, lovely sunsets from your Master Bedroom Balcony or from the charming porch. Nice kitchen with granite countertops, laundry closet is in the kitchen. Cozy Living Room with Fireplace, Bamboo Flooring, 2 car detached garage with a covered 2 carport. This neighborhood has a monthly Womens Wednesday Wine Night that you will be able to meet all of your neighbors. Great Location! This is a Must See to appreciate it all. Yard care is Included! So just come and relax in this amazing area!