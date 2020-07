Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

Dramatic entry w towering niches & artful window arrangements surround central staircase! Well maintained, spacious high ceiling home with great floor plan. Two living areas, study, upgrade carpet, hardwood floors, master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Fourth bedroom downstairs with access to a full bath. Move in ready! Don t miss the great opportunity to live in this fabulous home! Come see it today!