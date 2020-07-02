All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3405 Lauren Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3405 Lauren Way
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

3405 Lauren Way

3405 Lauren Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3405 Lauren Way, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Bright, spacious & IMMACULATE! Move in ready with a huge study that could be a game room or home theatre, 4 bed, 3 baths, 3 car garage traditional situated on oversized lot with a beautiful backyard! Split bedroom one story floor plan. Open kitchen living configuration with walls of windows offer views to the backyard & outdoor covered patio. Expansive kitchen has a gas cooktop, microwave & abundant storage. Family room has custom built-ins, see-through gas fireplace from the family room to kitchen w. brick hearth. Mature shade trees, sidewalks. Fabulous location with easy access to dining, shopping, grocery stores & walk-bike trails, lakes & neighborhood parks! Flower Mound Schools NO Cats or Puppies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Lauren Way have any available units?
3405 Lauren Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Lauren Way have?
Some of 3405 Lauren Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Lauren Way currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Lauren Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Lauren Way pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Lauren Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3405 Lauren Way offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Lauren Way offers parking.
Does 3405 Lauren Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Lauren Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Lauren Way have a pool?
No, 3405 Lauren Way does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Lauren Way have accessible units?
No, 3405 Lauren Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Lauren Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Lauren Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary