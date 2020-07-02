3405 Lauren Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Bright, spacious & IMMACULATE! Move in ready with a huge study that could be a game room or home theatre, 4 bed, 3 baths, 3 car garage traditional situated on oversized lot with a beautiful backyard! Split bedroom one story floor plan. Open kitchen living configuration with walls of windows offer views to the backyard & outdoor covered patio. Expansive kitchen has a gas cooktop, microwave & abundant storage. Family room has custom built-ins, see-through gas fireplace from the family room to kitchen w. brick hearth. Mature shade trees, sidewalks. Fabulous location with easy access to dining, shopping, grocery stores & walk-bike trails, lakes & neighborhood parks! Flower Mound Schools NO Cats or Puppies