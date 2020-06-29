All apartments in Flower Mound
3400 Dwyer Lane
Last updated April 21 2019 at 5:34 PM

3400 Dwyer Lane

3400 Dwyer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Dwyer Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This home is located on a cornor lot in sought after Wellington and close to award winning schools, shorring and restaurants. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light and room for entertaining. 1st floor consists of LivingRm, DiningRm, Den with Gaslof Fireplace and vaulted ceilings,good size Study, Kitchen with breakfast Area, Bedroom with Full Bath, Utility and Mud Room. 2nd floor is location of Master Bedroom with an additional good size room and walk-in Closet. Also on 2nd floor are 2 additional Bedrooms with Jack and Jill Bath.Good size Back Yard and also enjoy the Wellington Activitis Center with pool, tennis and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Dwyer Lane have any available units?
3400 Dwyer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Dwyer Lane have?
Some of 3400 Dwyer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Dwyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Dwyer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Dwyer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Dwyer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3400 Dwyer Lane offer parking?
No, 3400 Dwyer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Dwyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Dwyer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Dwyer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Dwyer Lane has a pool.
Does 3400 Dwyer Lane have accessible units?
No, 3400 Dwyer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Dwyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Dwyer Lane has units with dishwashers.

