3400 Dwyer Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

This home is located on a cornor lot in sought after Wellington and close to award winning schools, shorring and restaurants. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light and room for entertaining. 1st floor consists of LivingRm, DiningRm, Den with Gaslof Fireplace and vaulted ceilings,good size Study, Kitchen with breakfast Area, Bedroom with Full Bath, Utility and Mud Room. 2nd floor is location of Master Bedroom with an additional good size room and walk-in Closet. Also on 2nd floor are 2 additional Bedrooms with Jack and Jill Bath.Good size Back Yard and also enjoy the Wellington Activitis Center with pool, tennis and gym.