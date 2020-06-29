All apartments in Flower Mound
336 Loma Alta Drive

336 Loma Alta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

336 Loma Alta Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Rare opportunity to live in Lakeside DFW! This GORGEOUS, Normandy home is move-in ready for you! Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle, shopping, dining and playing all within walking distance of your home! The moment you walk through the door you will be greeted by stunning, light wood floors and an open floor plan perfect for socializing! Just wait till you see the master bedroom and master CLOSETS. Storage will NOT be an issue here! Love to be outside, but hate doing lawn work? Perfect. The DARLING back porch area has wonderful tropical zen that will accommodate you perfectly. This is just one you will need to see for yourself. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Loma Alta Drive have any available units?
336 Loma Alta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Loma Alta Drive have?
Some of 336 Loma Alta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Loma Alta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 Loma Alta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Loma Alta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 336 Loma Alta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 336 Loma Alta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 336 Loma Alta Drive offers parking.
Does 336 Loma Alta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Loma Alta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Loma Alta Drive have a pool?
No, 336 Loma Alta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 336 Loma Alta Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 Loma Alta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Loma Alta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Loma Alta Drive has units with dishwashers.

