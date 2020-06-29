336 Loma Alta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to live in Lakeside DFW! This GORGEOUS, Normandy home is move-in ready for you! Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle, shopping, dining and playing all within walking distance of your home! The moment you walk through the door you will be greeted by stunning, light wood floors and an open floor plan perfect for socializing! Just wait till you see the master bedroom and master CLOSETS. Storage will NOT be an issue here! Love to be outside, but hate doing lawn work? Perfect. The DARLING back porch area has wonderful tropical zen that will accommodate you perfectly. This is just one you will need to see for yourself. Schedule your showing today!