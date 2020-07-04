3215 Mission Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful contemporary home located in desirable Wellington community. Entry has hardwood floors and stretched through out first floor. Nice floor that has master bedroom and an additional bedroom in downstairs. It has two living areas with a loft area on the 2nd floor which can be used as study. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar and island, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area has a window seat. Home is located on a desirable street that ends in a cul de sac. Nicely landscaped backyard secured with wooden fence.