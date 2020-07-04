All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:20 AM

3215 Mission Ridge Drive

3215 Mission Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Mission Ridge Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful contemporary home located in desirable Wellington community. Entry has hardwood floors and stretched through out first floor. Nice floor that has master bedroom and an additional bedroom in downstairs. It has two living areas with a loft area on the 2nd floor which can be used as study. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar and island, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area has a window seat. Home is located on a desirable street that ends in a cul de sac. Nicely landscaped backyard secured with wooden fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Mission Ridge Drive have any available units?
3215 Mission Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Mission Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3215 Mission Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Mission Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Mission Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Mission Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Mission Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3215 Mission Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Mission Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3215 Mission Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Mission Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Mission Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3215 Mission Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Mission Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3215 Mission Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Mission Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Mission Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

