Flower Mound, TX
3201 Paddock Circle
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 AM

3201 Paddock Circle

3201 Paddock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Paddock Circle, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for August move in. Enjoy all the Wellington amenities. Flower Mound Schools. Designer Paint, Plantation shutters throughout. Kitchen has double oven, extra sink in island, island seating, granite counter tops, separate pantry. Master has tray ceiling, separate tub and shower, dual sinks, walk in closet. Mature trees provide shade to private back yard with cover patio area. Up to 2 small pets, combined weight no more than 40 lbs, with $250 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must submit photo of pet with owner with application. No smoking in house or garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Paddock Circle have any available units?
3201 Paddock Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Paddock Circle have?
Some of 3201 Paddock Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Paddock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Paddock Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Paddock Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Paddock Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Paddock Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Paddock Circle offers parking.
Does 3201 Paddock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Paddock Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Paddock Circle have a pool?
No, 3201 Paddock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Paddock Circle have accessible units?
No, 3201 Paddock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Paddock Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Paddock Circle has units with dishwashers.

