Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:48 PM

3121 Myrtice Drive

3121 Myrtice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Myrtice Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in the highly desirable Wellington Neighborhood. private backyard features a spacious patio, basketball court, playground set and lots of space to entertain. Spacious kitchen features granite counters, a large island area, 42 inch cabinets, and lots of counter and storage space. Master suite features a double tray ceiling and an attached bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Walking distance to highly rated schools including Wellington Elementary, McKamy Middle and Flower Mound High. Near dining shopping and entertainment. Fridge, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Myrtice Drive have any available units?
3121 Myrtice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Myrtice Drive have?
Some of 3121 Myrtice Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Myrtice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Myrtice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Myrtice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Myrtice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3121 Myrtice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Myrtice Drive offers parking.
Does 3121 Myrtice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 Myrtice Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Myrtice Drive have a pool?
No, 3121 Myrtice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Myrtice Drive have accessible units?
No, 3121 Myrtice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Myrtice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 Myrtice Drive has units with dishwashers.

