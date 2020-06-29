3121 Myrtice Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in the highly desirable Wellington Neighborhood. private backyard features a spacious patio, basketball court, playground set and lots of space to entertain. Spacious kitchen features granite counters, a large island area, 42 inch cabinets, and lots of counter and storage space. Master suite features a double tray ceiling and an attached bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Walking distance to highly rated schools including Wellington Elementary, McKamy Middle and Flower Mound High. Near dining shopping and entertainment. Fridge, washer and dryer included.