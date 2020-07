Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely corner lot with one neighbor! Fabulous 3, 2, 2 with sparkling pool. Open living area includes dining room and open to large kitchen. Kitchen has gas appliances, microwave and refrigerator. Enormous split master has large walk in closet, separate tub and shower, and view of the private side yard. Spend the hot summertime cooling down in the pool.